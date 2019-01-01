World Cup Qualifiers: Taifa Stars should change their plan against Burundi - Mayai

The former Tanzania player urges coach Etienne Ndayiragije to review his strategy in the return leg set for September 8 in Dar es Salaam

Former international Ally Mayai has urged Taifa Stars head coach Etienne Ndayiragije to use a different approach in the second leg against Burundi.

Taifa Stars managed a 1-1 draw at Stade Intwari on Wednesday against their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification first-round opponents and Mayai believes a change in strategy will guarantee Tanzania progress.

He also faulted a lack of unity between Taifa Stars players as they struggled to contain Burundi.

“The coach now has to use an alternative approach in the next game and ensure he fields players with individual brilliance,” Mayai told Mwanaspoti.

“If the coach will change the game plan then Stars will actually get positive results.

“In the first leg meeting, Stars were not playing as a unit especially in the striking department where Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva failed to create a perfect partnership.”

Meanwhile, former Yanga SC coach Kenny Mwaisabula has told Tanzania's players to be cautious in the return leg even though they managed to score in Bujumbura.

“[Players] must be very careful in the match even though they have an away goal and the team should also create maximum chances and make use of them,” Mwaisabula told Mwanaspoti.

“The defenders should be keen and ensure the Burundians do not get an early goal.”

The return match will be played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.