World Cup Qualifiers: Taifa Stars secure draw away to Burundi

The Tanzanian side will enjoy the advantage of an away goal ahead of the return leg set for September 8 in Dar es Salaam

and Burundi have registered a 1-1 draw in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification first-round match at Stade Intwari on Wednesday.

The Taifa Stars will carry the advantage of an away goal into the second leg match set to be played on September 8 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Goals from Simon Msuva and Cedric Amissi were enough for the two nations to cancel each other in Bujumbura. Amisi had given the Swallows the lead in the 81st minute.

The Taifa Stars then restored parity four minutes later via Msuva, as the visitors intensified their attacks, especially after Frank Domayo had replaced Salum Aboubakar in the 68th minute.

The entrance of Idd Selemani in place of Hassan Dilunga proved a vital change from coach Etienne Ndayiragije as his side upped the tempo going forward.

Burundi and Tanzania had last met in 2017, when the Taifa Stars won the international friendly match 2-1.

The winner on aggregate will advance to the second round of qualifiers.

