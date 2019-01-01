World Cup Qualifiers: Taifa Stars already know how to beat Burundi - Chilunda

The striker admits their coach has been giving them helpful insights on how to approach their game in Bujumbura

Taifa Stars striker Shaaban Chilunda has revealed they already have a hint on how to approach Burundi in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Chilunda admits their Burundian tactician Etienne Ndayiragije has been giving them insight on what to expect when they meet their preliminary round opponents in Bujumbura.

Ndayiragije is guiding the Taifa Stars on an interim basis after Emanuel Amuneke was sacked in July.

“[Etienne] Ndayiragije knows some techniques Burundi use which we are currently working on them and we are responding well to whatever the coach feeds us with as we expect nothing less than a victory in Burundi,” Chilunda told Daily News.

Meanwhile, Simba SC goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya has said he has learned a lot from his opponent Juma Kaseja while on international assignments together.

The two goalkeepers alongside, Metacha Mnata, are among the 30 players included in the provisional squad which has been training at Uhuru Stadium ahead of the first leg meeting.

“I have a good working relationship with Kaseja and because he has been in the industry for a very long time there are some things I am grasping from his abilities every time,” Kakolanya told Daily News as well.

"Kaseja is always ready to teach me what I do not know."

Kakolanya has featured for Simba SC in the unsuccessful Caf matches against UD Songo and in the Community Shield tie against Azam FC since signing from Yanga SC.