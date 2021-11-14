World Cup Qualifiers: ‘Liberia are rebuilding’ – Butler on losing to Nigeria

Liberia are in a rebuilding process, claimed coach Peter Butler after his team bowed 2-0 to Nigeria in Saturday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Lone Star welcomed the Super Eagles to Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier with the ambitions of avenging their defeat at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

However, Gernot Rohr’s men had other ideas as they completed a double courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa.

The result means that the three-time African champions need only a draw against Cape Verde in their final group stage match to earn a berth in the third round of qualifiers.

Notwithstanding the defeat, the Englishman is proud of his team’s display while expressing optimism that they ‘will improve in time’.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Nigeria’s qualification for the next phase. They deserved to go through because they have very good players – well drilled and well-coached,” said Butler during the post-match conference.

“Over 90 minutes, I thought we gave a good account of ourselves; we played some good football and made some changes. We were always going to struggle for goals.

“Well, we are in a rebuilding process and the fortunate thing from my perspective is that this team will improve in time.

“We got beaten by a good team and they would meet the crème of African football in the next phase, and we don’t have the luxury of finances of teams like Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal etc. and we don’t have the players.”

Butler also pointed out that despite the plethora of stars in Rohr's squad, they could not muster a shot on goal against his side.

“I look at the game over 90 minutes, I don’t recall seeing Nigeria have a shot on target, and they have got great players who are playing at the top level,” he continued.

Article continues below

“I am proud of my players’ effort, what I asked for they gave me – a couple of mistakes – but it is what it is, we are where we are, I’m not going to make excuses.”

On the lessons learnt in the qualifying campaign, the former Botswana handler added: “Don’t expect to qualify for competitions when you cannot play in your own venue.

“We need to be honest with ourselves, we need to go back to the drawing board and ring a great change.

“I know where the problems lie in Liberia and we are working hard to improve things with limited tools.”