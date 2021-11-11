Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat is anticipating a better outing away to Uganda after back-to-back losses against Mali in previous assignments.

The two neighbouring countries will be playing on Thursday evening at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende in Group E's World Cup qualifier. While Stars are out of the race to Qatar, Cranes have a chance considering they are second on the table with eight points, two less than the Eagles.

To sustain their chance of finishing top, they have to bag maximum points against Kenya, since anything less than that and a win for Mali away to Rwanda will eliminate them.

Kenya will be better

"It's a derby I know but on the other side it is with a close neighbour which makes it a friendly derby," Firat told Goal ahead of the match.

"Our first match away to Mali did not go well as we had planned, and they had too much space and it was easy for them to score. At home, we played much better, we had so many chances but were not able to score.

"Now we are in a situation where we are playing Uganda who have had a very good campaign. They have not conceded a goal and are defending well as a team. Uganda are playing fast counter-attacks as well.

"It will be a very different game for both sides, but we will be better than the last two matches, and we will show a very good game."

Harambee Stars squad in Uganda

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire, Ian Otieno, James Saruni

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hasan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wanbani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Ismael Dunga