World Cup Qualifiers: ‘Ighalo will help' Nigeria – Rohr confirms striker’s place for Cape Verde

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed Odion Ighalo’s place for their final 2022 World Cup qualifying group match against Cape Verde Islands on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles are aiming to avoid defeat at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, to secure qualification for the final play-off round.

After beating Liberia 2-0 on Saturday, Rohr’s men still lead Group C with 12 points after five games while Cape Verde trail in second place by just two points.

Ighalo, who recently returned from international retirement, did not make the matchday squad on Saturday but he is now in contention for Tuesday’s game.

Meanwhile, the German coach is unsure about handing the Al Shabab star a starting role or a place on the bench.

"Ighalo, after the late arrival, after the long trip also, he had a second vaccination so it was not a good moment for him to come back with only a training session with the team,” Rohr said in a press conference on Monday.

"We always try to give the best conditions to the players but now he is with us, he trained with us, he is fit and he will be in the group for tomorrow.

"He can add his experience, his maturity, also his leadership. We have a young team especially forwards, they are all young all our forwards.

"In this department Ighalo can help us very much. We have wonderful goalscorers, Osimhen, Kelechi who can score.

"I don't know if he will start the game or not. We will make a decision after the training tomorrow morning but Ighalo will help us.

"He can score every moment, each situation he's able because he's very clever to score a goal.”