World Cup Qualifiers: Ethiopia matches crucial for Bafana Bafana - Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has challenged his side to "do everything to get six points” from back-to-back matches against Ethiopia as the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers enter top gear.

South Africa visit Ethiopia for Saturday’s Group G encounter, before hosting Walia ibex at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

With the two games marking Matchday 3 and 4, Broos feels they are key to either build or break their qualifying campaign.

“We are in front of two key matches. When you play qualifiers, Afcon or World Cup, match three and four are always key matches,” said Broos as per Sport24.

“Those are matches that can be decisive matches. You can be out of the race, or you can be in a very good position. So that is also for us. If we can win these two games, Ethiopia is out of the race, and then we'll have to see what happens in the games of Zimbabwe and Ghana. We have to do everything to get six points.”

After a draw against Zimbabwe and a 1-0 win over Ghana, Bafana Bafana lead Group G, one point ahead of the second-placed Black Stars and Ethiopia, who are third on the standings.

Broos and his men will be facing opponents who have shown they are no pushovers in this group, having been narrowly beaten 1-0 away in Ghana, before edging Zimbabwe 1-0 at home.

But Broos feels if they recreate the performance which saw them beat Ghana, they stand a good chance against Ethiopia.

“When we play our game [against Ethiopia], and we play as we did against Ghana, with the same confidence and the same belief, then I think it is possible to win in Ethiopia,” Broos added.

“What I've seen today and yesterday at training, when I see the behaviour of the players in the group, I am confident, I really am confident. Like I was before. It's just the players that have to believe it. And they believed it with their performance against Ghana.”

After the Ethiopia games, Bafana will have to visit Ghana and then host Zimbabwe