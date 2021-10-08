World Cup Qualifier: 'Blame me for disastrous result away to Mali' - Kenya coach Firat

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has taken full responsibility after a disastrous outing in the 2022 World Cup qualifier away to Mali, when the Kenya national team suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat in Group E.

At Agadir Stadium in Morocco, a disastrous start saw Kenya concede four goals in the first half. Ibrahima Kone, who until then had not scored for the senior team, grabbed a hat-trick with another goal coming from Adama Traore.

It was Firat's first game in charge after being appointed by the Football Kenya Federation to take over from Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee.

What has Firat said?

"I take the opportunity to apologise to Kenya fans [especially] for the first half," the Turkish tactician told the media after Harambee Stars arrived back home from North Africa.

"If [fans] want to blame somebody then it should be me. But the [players] should be left to concentrate on [the Sunday match against the same opponent]. I need the [players] to have their minds free... for the match."

After Thursday's defeat, Kenya are third in Group E with two points. They shared the spoils with Uganda and Rwanda in 0-0 and 1-1 draws, respectively, in their initial matches.

The West Africans registered a 1-0 win over Amavubi at home before settling for a stalemate away to the Cranes. The latter defeated Rwanda by a solitary goal to take their points tally in the pool to five, two fewer than leaders Mali.

In the next round of fixtures on Sunday, Kenya will be hosting the Eagles, Uganda will be entertaining Rwanda in another Group E fixture.

Kenya got it wrong in the first meeting

In an earlier interview with Goal, Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo stated the technical bench got it wrong from the start.

"Looking from the way Stars were playing, we got it wrong from the start," the ex-Kenya defender said.

"The team selection was not good, and the major undoing was playing players out of position. For example, what was Joash Onyango doing at right-back when we know that is not his position? It is just an example.

"After that, it was all about making panic substitutions when things were falling out of place; and it made things even worse. It was like half the team was not prepared for the match and Mali exposed us badly. It was not about having a bad day in the office, but poor planning."