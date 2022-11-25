World Cup 2022: Song proud of ‘little brother’ Embolo despite hurting Cameroon

Despite scoring against Cameroon, the Indomitable Lions' head coach Rigobert Song has said he is proud of Breel Embolo, who he regards as his brother.

The forward scored winning goal for Switzerland

Song lauds the Swiss team

Song points out Cameroon weaknesses

WHAT HAPPENED? Embolo’s 48th-minute goal handed Switzerland a World Cup group-opening win. Despite fighting hard, Cameroon could not find the back of the net and deny the Uefa nation all points.

Meanwhile, Song praised the Swiss and the striker is a player he would have wanted in his team.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We know each other, he is my little brother," Song said. "We often speak to each other on the phone, and I wanted to congratulate him.

"It is fair play to do so. Just because we are on different teams, it does not mean we are not still brothers.

"He did not celebrate his goal, but this is all part of football. I am happy for him and proud of him. He is with the Swiss national team, and I would have liked him to be on my side, but that is the way of life.

"For us, the most important thing is how did we play on the pitch, what could we have done better, rather than worrying who was scoring goals against us."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Song further assessed Cameroon's performance and pointed out the shortcomings that cost them the points.

"Generally in football, when you are dominating, you need to hit the back of the net, it is not enough to have ball possession," he said.

"We missed that final touch [to score], we were hungry for the win, but the goal did not come.

"If you look at our team, only three players of the 26 have played in a World Cup before. This is a new generation of players. There is still everything to play for. We have not lost hope.

"The mistakes that were made today [on Thursday] will not be made again in the next game. In football, anything is possible.

"We believe in this dream. We have come here with a mission to accomplish. I am a competitor."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After falling to a narrow loss, Cameroon must ensure they collect a positive result in their next encounter in order to keep their dream of advancing alive.

The Indomitable Lions – who have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last 20 matches at the World Cup – must work on their defense and make sure they are imperious in the next matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? The Central Africans will face Serbia on November 28 at the Al Janoub Stadium.