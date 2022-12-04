World Cup 2022: ‘Senegal and Morocco stand no chance vs England & Spain' – Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has tipped England and Spain to advance at the expense of Senegal and Morocco in the World Cup Round of 16.

Morocco were impressive & topped group to advance

Senegal advanced as runners-up in their group

Hunt predicts end of Atlas Lions and Teranga Lions campaign in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Senegal and Morocco are the only teams from the African continent that remain in the Mundial after Ghana, Tunisia, and Cameroon failed to advance from the preliminary stage.

Although the tactician feels the African nations will give their opponents a run for their money, he does not see them upsetting the odds and progressing to the last eight.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "On paper, they really don’t have a chance, but in terms of football, Senegalese are big as well. Big athletics, always difficult to play, and they will certainly give England a game," Hunt stated.

"Morocco and Spain, both nations are close in terms of proximity of where they live. So, yeah, mentalities are good. It is difficult to say, but bigger nations should come through.

"Spain and England should go through, but I certainly don’t think it will be easy. I think Senegal will have the hardest game against England, Morocco have had a good tournament, but I don’t think they will do it again."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The South African coach went further and gave his assessment and the impression he has of the Qatar finals so far.

"I feel some teams have been a little bit loose in their structures. The structure is going to be better. But I think you will see the tournament now. It is not going to be free-flowing," Hunt continued.

"But there are countries that are overachievers and some that are underachievers. But there are more underachievers this year from a big-nation perspective.

"So, I think it is always better when you get to the last 16. It is like the Champions League. It is always good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Netherlands and Argentina have booked their places in the quarterfinals after victories over the United States of America and Australia, respectively, on Saturday.

In the remaining games – apart from the Senegal vs England and Morocco vs Spain duels – Croatia will battle Japan, Portugal will play Switzerland, Brazil and South Korea will clash, while France and Poland will face off.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO AND SENEGAL? As they go into their knockout games, African hopes are high for the Northern and Western Africans to advance to the quarter-finals.

Senegal will face the Three Lions on Sunday, while Morocco will be on duty on Tuesday.