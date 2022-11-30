World Cup 2022 knockout stage: Dates, kick-off times & road to the final

The knockout rounds of the World Cup are where legends are truly made.

A total of 16 nations will progress to the next phase of the tournament in December, where every game must have a winner.

As is tradition, if 90 minutes are completed with the scores level, proceedings will move to 30 minutes of extra time. If there is still nothing to separate the two teams, a penalty shoot-out will be the decider.

World Cup 2022 knockout bracket

Success in the World Cup is often dependent on which side of the bracket your nation ends up occupying. This year, the highest-ranking footballing nations are fairly evenly spread.

On one side of the tournament tree, in groups A to D, sit the likes of Netherlands, England, Argentina, and France.

On the second side, in groups E to H, nations such as Spain, Germany, Belgium, Brazil and Portugal all have the opportunity to play each other before the final.

World Cup 2022 last 16

The round of 16 saw France beat Argentina 4-3 in Russia four years ago in what was one of the most spectacular games of the tournament.

In 2022, the matches will take place from the December 3 to December 6.

Date Fixture Kick-Off Time Venue Dec 3 Netherlands vs USA 3pm GMT / 10am ET Khalifa International Stadium Dec 3 Group C Winners vs Group D Runners up 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Ahmed bin Ali Stadium Dec 4 Group D Winners vs Group C Runners up 3pm GMT / 10am ET Al Thumama Stadium Dec 4 England vs Senegal 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Al Bayt Stadium Dec 5 Group E Winners vs Group F Runners Up 3pm GMT / 10am ET Al Janoub Stadium Dec 5 Group G Winners vs Group H Runners up 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Stadium 974 Dec 6 Group F Winners vs Group E Runners up 3pm GMT / 10am ET Education City Stadium Dec 6 Group H Winners vs Group G Runners Up 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Lusail Iconic Stadium

World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

The quarter-finals of World Cup 2022 will be played on December 9 and 10.

Date Fixture Kick Off Time Venue Dec 9 L16 5 Winners vs L16 6 Winners 3pm GMT / 10am ET Education City Stadium Dec 9 L16 1 Winners vs L16 2 Winners 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Lusail Iconic Stadium Dec 10 L16 7 Winners vs L16 3 Winners 3pm GMT / 10am ET Al Thumama Stadium Dec 10 L16 4 Winners vs L16 6 Winners 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup semi-finals

World Cup 2022 semi-finals will take place on December 13 and December 14. Games will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium

Date Fixture Kick-off Time Venue Dec 13 QF 2 Winners vs QF 1 Winners 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Lusail Iconic Stadium Dec 14 QF 4 Winners vs QF 3 Winners 7pm GMT / 2pm ET Al Bayt Stadium

World Cup 2022 third-place play-off

The teams that lose in the semi-finals face off for the right to be recorded as third-place in the history books. The 2022 World Cup third-place play-off takes place the day before the final, on December 17.

Date Fixture Kick-off time Venue Dec 17 SF 1 loser vs SF 2 loser 3pm GMT / 10am ET Khalifa International Stadium

World Cup 2022 final

Date Fixture Kick Off Time Venue Dec 18 World Cup Final 3pm GMT / 10am ET Lusail Iconic Stadium

The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18 at Lusail Iconic Stadium. It is a Sunday 3pm kick-off in the UK and an early-morning game in the U.S.