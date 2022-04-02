World Cup 2022 Draw: South African fans backing Uruguay to beat Ghana

Many South African fans have made it known they will support Uruguay when they take on Ghana after the two teams were drawn in the same group at the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Fans took to Twitter to recall the meeting between Ghana and Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup finals, in which the former lost to the Sky Blue in a quarter-final match in Johannesburg with most South African fans supporting the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty in the dying minutes of extra time after Luis Suarez had blocked a headed effort with his hand on the goal-line and Ghana went on to lose the game on penalties.

Ghana qualified for this year's showpiece after defeating their West African rivals Nigeria in a playoff tie on Tuesday.

The Black Stars had reached the playoffs after defeating Bafana Bafana in a controversial match in November last year.

South African fans took to Twitter to react to the draw:

For Ghana to lose all #WorldCup2022 ground stage matches 🙏🙏🙏 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🙈🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Plz0WWxspJ — Nhlanhla Hlabisa (@matekihlabisa) April 1, 2022

South Africa is proudly behind Uruguay. — Ndu Khubone (@IamNduKhubone) April 1, 2022

I am focusing on Group H, I want Ghana to suffer. What they did to Bafana Bafana cannot be forgiven. — Vuyani maduna (@maduna_vuyani) April 1, 2022

Cant wait for ghana to lose all their games — underrated since 90’s 🚶🏾 (@stunna_ju) April 1, 2022

I want Ghana taken out in the same fashion 😂😂🔥tears — Marcus Jr🦁 (@dumisane_) April 1, 2022

For Uruguay to repeat the Luis Suárez episode and single HAND'edly beat Ghana again for robbin Bafana Bafana🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯😌#WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/9yms6hGyxz — __ ϻ ë Ќ èę Ĺ 🐕‍🦺 (@mekeeL_) April 1, 2022

We don't support Ghana anymore... Do it again Suarez 🖐🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/7SMQcyfvCE — Sherahn Hendricks (@sherahn) April 1, 2022

I just hope Ghana lose all their match in group stage — ɓɑɓy Բɑcɛ✨ (@itz_sammiekay) April 1, 2022

These South African fans want to see the Black Stars lose because Ghana ended Bafana's ambitions of qualifying for the biggest sporting event in the world.

The South African Football Association filed a protest letter to Fifa over the conduct of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, who officiated the game between Bafana and the Black Stars in Cape Coast.

However, the protest was dismissed by Fifa. Black Stars progressed to the final round of qualifying where they defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ha ! Support you guys after you cheated us in the WC qualifiers . Never !

I hope Uruguay do a job on you guys again. https://t.co/DQVcStDw4X — Sam Naik (@SamNaik01) April 1, 2022

Well Ghana they cheated hey way into the world cup pic.twitter.com/n0A0oeKSYJ — Themba (@the_PopeSA) April 1, 2022

The way Ghana rob Bafana Bafana still dey funny me.. — 𝐀𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞 (@calibre_live) April 1, 2022

I still cant believe Ghana is going to #WorldCupDraw and not Bafana Bafana. — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) April 1, 2022

Group H: Ghana and Uruguay in the same group. I have already decided who to support on that particular day. pic.twitter.com/OahEiBRDoe — Bauba A Marumo (@Bauba_Segopotse) April 1, 2022

We support Uruguay this time! — MajorFactor (@MajorFactor4) April 1, 2022

That 1 country has forgiven Uruguay nd wont support Ghana — Ma-Unie (@Nathy_Molo) April 1, 2022

Are you also backing Uruguay to defeat Ghana? Let us know in the comments below.