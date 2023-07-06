GOAL takes a peak at the top goalscorers in Women's World Cup history since the inaugural edition in 1991.

Goals win you matches and that has nearly precisely been the case where the top goalscorers have eventually helped their side to the coveted Women's World Cup title more often than less.

From Michelle Akers helping the United States to the first of their four World Cup titles, as the tournament's top scorer (10) in 1991, to Norway's Ann-Kristin Aarones repeating history with six goals in 1995.

Similarly, when Germany won the title in 2003, Birgit Prinz (7) won the Golden Boot, while Carli Llyod (6) was the joint leading goalscorer when the United States won the title after a gap of 16 years.

Most recently, in 2019, Megan Rapinoe shared the honours of scoring six goals in the United States' fourth World Cup winning run.

Who is the Women's World Cup all-time top scorer?

Brazil's Marta has netted 17 times out of 20 appearances across five tournament finals to currently stand as the top scorer in Women's World Cup history, with an opportunity to extend that record in the 2023 finals co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Germany's Prinz and Abby Wambach of the United States occupy the number two spot. Meanwhile, USA legend Michelle Akers boasts of the best goal-per-match ratio of 92.30 percent in the history of the competition, having scored 12 times from just 13 games.

Brazil's Cristiane raced into the top five after scoring four times in the 2019 finals held in France, while Canada veteran Christine Sinclair besides the United States duo of Alex Morgan and Rapinoe complete the top 15 list among the active players.

The list of Women's World Cup top scorers of all-time

Player Team Goals (Appearances) Penalties Marta* Brazil 17 (20) 5 Birgit Prinz Germany 14 (24) 0 Abby Wambach United States 14 (25) 1 Michelle Akers United States 12 (13) 2 Cristiane* Brazil 11 (21) 1 Wen Sun China 11 (20) 1 Bettina Wiegmann Germany 11 (22) 6 Ann-Kristin Aarones Norway 10 (11) 0 Carli Lloyd United States 10 (25) 2 Heidi Mohr Germany 10 (12) 0 Christine Sinclair* Canada 10 (21) 1 Linda Medalen Norway 9 (17) 0 Alex Morgan* United States 9 (18) 0 Megan Rapinoe* United States 9 (17) 3 Hege Riise Norway 9 (22) 1

*Active player