Women's World Cup 2023: Ticket prices, sale dates & where to buy

GOAL has all the details on how to get tickets for the biggest ever Women's World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand in 2023

The Women's World Cup in 2023 promises to be the biggest and most thrilling yet, with FIFA expanding the tournament to 32 teams and taking it to southern hemisphere for the first time - as Australia and New Zealand prepare to co-host.

There is history to be made, too, as the U.S. women's national team head out there looking to be the first country to win the competition three times in a row.

So, how much are tickets and how do you buy them? GOAL has all the details you need to know.

Women's World Cup 2023 ticket prices

FIFA

The ticket packages will cost $40 for adults and $20 for children in Australian/New Zealand dollars, that converts to £23 ($26/€27) as of September 2022.

Single-match tickets are split into three categories, all of which have different prices, as can be seen in the above graphic in Australian/New Zealand dollars. Accessibility tickets will be offered at the same price as category three tickets.

The table below shows these prices converted into British pounds and U.S. dollars, as of September 2022.

Match Cat 1 - Adult Cat 1 - Child Cat 2 - Adult Cat 2 - Child Cat 3 - Adult Cat 3 - Child Opening match £47 / $52 £23 / $26 £29 / $32 £14.50 / $16 £17.50 / $19.50 £9 / $10 Inaugural match £47 / $52 £23 / $26 £29 / $32 £14.50 / $16 £17.50 / $19.50 £9 / $10 Group stage (without Australia or New Zealand) £23 / $26 £12 / $13 £17.50 / $19.50 £9 / $10 £12 / $13 £6 / $6.50 Group stage (with Australia or New Zealand) £35 / $39 £17.50 / $19.50 £23 / $26 £12 / $13 £12 / $13 £6 / $6.50 Round of 16 £35 / $39 £17.50 / $19.50 £23 / $26 £12 / $13 £17.50 / $19.50 £9 / $10 Quarter-finals £47 / $52 £23 / $26 £29 / $32 £14.50 / $16 £17.50 / $19.50 £9 / $10 Semi-finals £58.50 / $65 £29 / $32 £41 / $45 £20 / $23 £17.50 / $19.50 £9 / $10 Third-place £23 / $26 £12 / $13 £17.50 / $19.50 £9 / $10 £12 / $13 £6 / $6.50 Final £70 / $78 £35 / $39 £47 / $52 £23 / $26 £23 / $26 £12 / $13

How to buy Women's World Cup 2023 tickets

All tickets are for sale via the ticket section of the official FIFA website.

Ticket sales for the Women's World Cup begin on October 6, 2022, first in the form of ticket packages. The exclusive Visa pre-sale for these begins on October 6, at 2am BST (9pm ET). It will end on October 12 at 2pm BST (9am ET).

The general sale then begins on October 12 at 2pm BST (9am ET) and will end on October 21. A specific time has not been given yet for when that period will finish.

Sale period Begins Ends Package pre-sale October 6, 2022 October 12, 2022 Package general sale October 12, 2022 October 21, 2022 Single-pass pre-sale October 25, 2022 November 1, 2022 Single-pass general sale November 1, 2022 March 3, 2023 Final sales Aprl 11, 2023 August 20, 2023

These multi-match packages will include two stadium-specific pass options and a home team pass option, for the group stage matches for the Australia and New Zealand women's national team's matches.

Following the Women's World Cup group stage draw, which will take place on October 22, 2022, single match pass ticket sales will start. An exclusive Visa pre-sale will start on October 25, with access then opened to all on November 1.

General sales will close on March 3, 2023, before the final sales phase opens a month later on April 11. That will remain open until August 20, the day of the Women's World Cup final, or until all tickets are sold.