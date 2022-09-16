Wolves vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League game between Wolves and Manchester City on TV & stream online

Manchester City will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team is one of the only two Premier League teams to not lose a league game so far and they will hope to carry on with their excellent form since the start of the season.

Erling Haaland was on target again in the mid-week Champions League group stage fixture against Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City continued their impressive and unbeaten start to the season.

Daniel Podence was the only goalscorer in Wolves' 1-0 win over Southampton in their last Premier League game. The team has struggled to pick up wins so far, having won only one out of their six league matches so far.

Details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Wolves vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs Man City Date: September 17, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 5:00pm IST Venue: Molineux Stadium

How to watch Wolves vs Man City on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will show the game between Wolves and Manchester City in the United Kingdom (UK), with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Wolves vs Manchester City can be watched on TV on USA Network in the United States (US) and streamed on fuboTV.

Fans in India can catch Wolves vs Manchester City on the Star Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport website/app US USA Network, Universo fuboTV India Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+Hotstar

Wolves squad & team news

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are the long-term absentees for Bruno Lage after both players recently underwent surgeries for knee ligament injuries.

Raul Jiminez is also unavailable due to a knock but new signing Diego Costa could make his debut for the club.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Sarkic, Smith Defenders Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Collins, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Moutinho, Ronan, Nunes, Traore Forwards Neto, Jiminez, Podence, Hwang, Guedes, Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Costa, Traore, Campbell.

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will be happy to welcome Aymeric Laporte back into full training but the Premier League fixture against Wolves will come too soon for the defender to make an appearance in the matchday squad.

The injured duo of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are also unlikely to make the cut.