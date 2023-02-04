Wolves vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves against Liverpool in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool will make a trip to Molineux to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's team has struggled to make an impact and deliver consistent results so far this season. The Reds are winless in their last three matches in all competitions and most recently lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round.

Meanwhile, Wolves return to action for the first time since January 22 when they faced a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. They are just above the relegation zone in 17th with an equal number of points from 20 matches. They will be desperate to turn things around with a victory that would give them some breathing space.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Wolves vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs Liverpool Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST Venue: Molineux Stadium

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on the Peacock app.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the game will not be broadcast due to it taking place during the 3 pm blackout imposed across English football.

In India, you can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock UK NA NA India Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD Disney+ Hotstar

Wolves team news & squad

Julen Lopategui will be without Boubacar Traore, Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho, who have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Pablo Sarabia can start alongside Daniel Podence in attack.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Lemina; Traore, Sarabia, Podence

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Bentley, Moulden Defenders Collins, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Bueno, Semedo. Midfielders Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Moutinho, Hodge, Gomes. Forwards Podence, Sarabia, Traore, Cunha, Jimenez, Hwang, Costa.

Liverpool team news & squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will miss several first team players with injuries. Ibrahima Konate picked up a hamstring injury against Brighton and will be out for at least three weeks.

"Ibou has a muscle injury. Again, he didn’t think it was massive; it happened in the game, I asked him after, 'Are you OK?' and he said, 'Yeah!' [He had] treatment, scan, bam, out," Klopp told journalists.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino are continuing with their recovery process and remain unavailable, while Nathaniel Phillips remains doubtful.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Thiago, Bajcetic, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo