How to watch today's Wolves vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite sides of the Premier League standings table when Wolves and Newcastle United convene at the Molineux on Sunday.

While Gary O'Neil's side hunt for their first league win after three matchdays, the Magpies will look to maintain their unbeaten start in all competitions this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Wolves and Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Wolves vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST Venue: Molineux

The Premier League match between Wolves and Newcastle United will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

As for the hosts, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez and Boubacar Traore are ruled out on account of knee injuries, while Yerson Mosquera is a doubt after sustaining a knock while on international duty with Colombia.

Santiago Bueno will be in line to replace Mosquera if required, while Sam Johnstone will give Jose Sa competition for a spot in between the sticks.

At the same time, Andre could be handed a start in the middle, as Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mario Lemina would need once-overs.

Wolves possible XI: Johnstone; Semedo, S. Bueno, Dawson, Toti; Bellegarde, Andre, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, Johnstone, King Defenders: Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Bueno, Mosquera, Dawson, Semedo, Toti, Meupiyou, Lima, Hubner, Lembikisa Midfielders: Lemina, J. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle Forwards: Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Forbs, Guedes

Newcastle United team news

Defender Fabian Schar is back from his three-game ban, while Sandro Tonali is in line for his first Premier League start since returning from his betting ban.

However, the visitors will remain without Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson and Joe Willock through injuries.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Trippier, Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Guimaraes, Longstaff Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolves and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 2, 2024 Newcastle United 3-0 Wolves Premier League October 28, 2023 Wolves 2-2 Newcastle United Premier League March 12, 2023 Newcastle United 2-1 Wolves Premier League August 28, 2022 Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United Premier League April 8, 2022 Newcastle United 1-0 Wolves Premier League

