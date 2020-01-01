Wolves striker Cutrone to undergo Fiorentina medical

The Italian is set to return to his homeland just six months on from his £16 million ($21m) move to Molineux from Milan

centre-forward Patrick Cutrone has touched down in Florence ahead of a proposed loan transfer to .

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Nuno Espirito Santo's starting line-up since leaving Milan last summer.

Cutrone has only started three matches for Wolves, and has just three goals to his name from 24 appearances across all competitions.

Fiorentina have released images of the under-21 international arriving in Florence, with the striker set to undergo a medical with the club later today.

Wolves are sending Cutrone out on an initial loan deal, but La Viola will reportedly have the option to make the move permanent.

Cutrone has been unable to push ahead of Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez in the squad pecking order at Molineux and is more likely to get regular game time at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Fiorentina have been short on attacking options since losing Franck Ribery to a long-term injury, and Cutrone has plenty of experience in after spending two years at San Siro with the Rossoneri.

A home fixture against on Sunday may come too soon for the Italian frontman, but he could be in line for his debut when La Viola come up against in the on Wednesday.

Cutrone's departure may go some way to silencing speculation over Jimenez's future at Wolves, amid interest from .

Espirito Santo has admitted that the Mexican could end up leaving Molineux in 2020, and Goal has learned that the Red Devils have already made contact with the player's representatives over a possible move.

Article continues below

Wolves can ill-afford to lose a prized asset without having a replacement lined up, as they continue to challenge for a spot in the Premier League's top six.

They are seventh in the standings at the moment, but may still harbour hopes of qualification, with only six points separating them and fourth-placed .

Wolves are due back in top-flight action this weekend, with Newcastle set to arrive at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.