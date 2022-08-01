Wolves forward Hwang targeted by 'discriminatory abuse' in friendly

The club will report the incident to UEFA

Wolves have called for an investigation from UEFA after reporting that forward Hwang Hee-chan was the target of "discriminatory abuse" during a friendly against Portuguese side Farense.

Wolves played to a 1-1 draw with Farense in their final friendly before the start of the Premier League season, with the club alleging after the match that the South Korean was subjected to abuse from the home supporters.

The alleged incident happened after the forward scored a penalty, canceling out an early opener from Farense's Christian Ponde.

What was said about the incident?

“We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse from opposition fans during this evening’s game with SC Farense," read the statement from Wolves.

“We will be reporting the incident to UEFA and asking our opponent and relevant authorities to investigate. We are offering our full support to the player involved.

“Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged.”

Hwang's time at Wolves

Hwang originally joined Wolves on loan last season, featuring 30 times in the Premier League while scoring five times during a one-year spell away from RB Leipzig.

Wolves activated a clause in the South Korean star's contract in January, allowing them to seal a permanent deal for the striker, who signed a contract through 2026.