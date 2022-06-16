Wolves fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Bruno Lage's side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Wolves will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Leeds United.

Bruno Lage's side will then take on Fulham at home before facing off against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Molineux outfit finished 10th in the Premier League last season, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back into European contention.

GOAL brings you Wolves' full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Wolves Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00Leeds United v Wolverhampton
13/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Fulham
20/08/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
27/08/202215:00Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
30/08/202219:45A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
03/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Southampton
10/09/202215:00Liverpool v Wolverhampton
17/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester City
01/10/202215:00West Ham United v Wolverhampton
08/10/202215:00Chelsea v Wolverhampton
15/10/202215:00Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
18/10/202220:00Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
22/10/202215:00Wolverhampton v Leicester City
29/10/202215:00Brentford v Wolverhampton
05/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Brighton
12/11/202215:00Wolverhampton v Arsenal
26/12/202215:00Everton v Wolverhampton
31/12/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester United
02/01/202315:00Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
14/01/202315:00Wolverhampton v West Ham United
21/01/202315:00Manchester City v Wolverhampton
04/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/02/202315:00Southampton v Wolverhampton
18/02/202315:00Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
25/02/202315:00Fulham v Wolverhampton
04/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
11/03/202315:00Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
18/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Leeds United
01/04/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
08/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Chelsea
15/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Brentford
22/04/202315:00Leicester City v Wolverhampton
25/04/202319:45Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
29/04/202315:00Brighton v Wolverhampton
06/05/202315:00Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
13/05/202315:00Manchester United v Wolverhampton
20/05/202315:00Wolverhampton v Everton
28/05/202316:00Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Wolves tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Wolves Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Wolves season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £786 to £590, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Wolves games on the official club website.