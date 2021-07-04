Wolves sign Barcelona forward Trincao on season-long loan with option to buy

The Portugal international, a member of Ronald Koeman's Copa del Rey-winning squad last season, will spend the upcoming campaign at Molineux

Wolves have confirmed the arrival of Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao on a season-long loan for the 2021-22 campaign, with a further option to buy the Blaugrana starlet next summer.

The Portugal international, a member of Ronald Koeman's Copa del Rey-winning squad last season, enjoyed a busy season at Camp Nou following his arrival from Braga in 2020.

Now however he will spend the upcoming campaign at Molineux, as Bruno Lage's outfit look to strengthen their place in the Premier League following Nuno Espirito Santo's exit to Tottenham.

What has Trincao achieved?

Having come through the youth ranks at Braga as a teenager, Trincao caught the eye as a member of Portugal's U19 European Championship-winning side in 2018.

He subsequently transitioned to the senior ranks at the Primeira Liga outfit and helped them to the 2019-20 Taca da Liga.

Those performances earned the attention of Barcelona who secured his switch last summer. He made 42 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana as they secured a top-four finish and won the Copa del Rey under Koeman.

Trincao latest to follow Portuguese path

Ever since the recently departed Nuno took charge at Molineux, Wolves has become a hotbed for Portuguese players in the Premier League, with almost a third of their first-team squad hailing from the country.

In securing Lage, another Portuguese coach, to succeed Nuno, the Midlands outfit has continued to bolster its international links and the capture of Trincao marks their latest dip into the market for another player who has delivered under Fernando Santos at international level.

