Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno hopes Adama Traore can avoid shoulder surgery

The Portuguese tactician confirmed Wolves' medical team is working hard to keep the winger from going under the knife

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping his star winger Adama Traore can avoid surgery.

The 24-year-old has dislocated his right shoulder three times this season, with the most recent being in their victory against Hotspur this month.

Although surgery could be the lasting solution, the Portuguese tactician stated his medical team is exploring other options to keep the fleet-footed winger from going under the knife.

“I’m worried – of course, I’m worried – but I’m hopeful he can maintain and stay with us competing without needing any kind of surgery,” Nuno was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

“The situation is difficult. Every time it happens, it’s a very painful moment for him. It’s very painful when it happens, but after it settles down, he’s been able to train and compete.

“Yes [surgery could the lasting solution], but that’s what we will try to avoid because there are other solutions before that.

“There are solutions for this injury before an operation. We’re trying to solve it and trying to control it, but it’s something you cannot avoid.

“It’s relating to competition – contact happens sometimes and things just happen. Sometimes it’s because of really strong moments by the opponent.”

The versatile player will be expected to feature when take on in Thursday’s game and Nuno is counting on the referee to make the right call in a situation where opponents start targeting the winger’s weak area.

“Yes, but you cannot avoid that. What you have to do is for him to not have a weak spot,” he continued.

“The referee should look at them and just judge if it's intentional or it’s a foul. It’s not up to us to decide, it’s the referee’s judgement.”

Traore has been a consistent performer for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, featuring in 42 games, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.