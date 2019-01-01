'Without a doubt' Messi is the best ever, says Bartomeu

The forward is considered among the greats, but there is no doubt in theBarcelona president's mind

president Josep Maria Bartomeu has no doubt Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all-time.

Messi, 32, is tipped to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday after enjoying another fine year.

The forward helped Barcelona win once again this past season, and he's been in fine form to start the campaign this time around despite dealing with an injury to start the season.

The Argentine has scored eight goals in as many matches in La Liga play while adding a further two finishes in the .

In addition, Messi has five La Liga assists to go with those eight goals as he's shaken off that delayed start to jump right up the La Liga scoring charts.

Messi will go up against Virgil van Dijk for this year's award, with the defender among the nominees after guiding the Reds to a victory over in the Champions League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also among the possibilities, with the star in the running after leading past Van Dijk's team in the finals of the first-ever .

The forward Messi is often discussed among the greatest players ever, alongside the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo.

But Bartomeu, whose club celebrated their 120th anniversary on Friday, has no doubt that the Barcelona star is the best that he's ever seen.

"Without a doubt Leo Messi is the best player in football history, he has made a huge mark on the world of football," he told the club's website.

"There is no club in the world that has had as much success as Barca, with a player that has won six Golden Boots or has five Ballon d'Or awards.

Article continues below

President Josep Maria Bartomeu talks about Leo Messi’s influence on the Club, 120 years after its founding. pic.twitter.com/raETu7PwcM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2019

"He is a different player, who changes the dynamics of a game and creates incredible moments.

"It has helped us to be more global and, compared to other times, has created a very strong era and we will be transformed by this era of the team and Messi."

Barcelona are top of La Liga heading into the weekend as Messi and co. face a marquee clash with visiting on Sunday.