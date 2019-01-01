'He made everything work in the best way' – Pjanic congratulates departing Allegri

The departing Juventus boss' management methods have impressed the midfielder, who turned down the chance to represent France

Miralem Pjanic has praised Massimiliano Allegri for "making everything work in the best way" during his time in charge at .

Allegri will take charge of Juve for the final time on Sunday when the champions travel to , bringing the curtain down on his hugely successful tenure in Turin.

The former boss has won the league five times and also the on four occasions since taking over in 2014.

Pjanic arrived from two years into Allegri's reign but has been impressed by the way the Italian has continually pushed a star-studded squad to get better.

"We are a fantastic group and I have to congratulate our coach, who has always managed to make everything work in the best way," he said at a club event on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium.

"With him, we managed to win. In football you always have to work to improve, I have always had this mentality."

Allegri departs after Juve once again failed to crack the , losing at the quarter-final stage to despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the Portuguese superstar, Pjanic added: "His concentration levels have always been out of the ordinary, both when things are going well and also when that's not the case."

The -Herzegovina international – who has been linked with a move to – also revealed he turned down the chance to represent , having moved to the country as a teenager to join Metz.

"I left my country, Bosnia, very young because of the coming war. I lived in Luxembourg, a very small country, then I moved by myself to France, still young, to follow the dream of football," Pjanic explained.

"I am happy to have chosen to play for Bosnia even if I could have played for France instead. I was only 18 at the time and [France coach] Raymond Domenech called me to see what my plans were.

"I went to see a Bosnia- game when I was 13 and from that moment on, I knew I wanted to represent Bosnia."