Wissa scores late for Onyeka’s Brentford to stun Benrahma's West Ham United

The 25-year-old came on as with eight minutes left to the final whistle and stunned the home crowd with a late strike at London Stadium

Yoane Wissa came off the bench to score a late winner as Brentford stunned Said Benrahma’s West Ham United 2-1 in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Despite playing away from home, it was the promoted side who took the lead in the 20th minute when Bryan Mbeumo scored and it took the Hammers until the second half to level the scores courtesy of Jarrod Bowen in the 80th minute.

However, with few minutes left to the final whistle, forward Wissa from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who had come on in the 82nd minute to replace goalscorer Mbeumo, then stunned the crowd at London Stadium after he rifled home the winning goal.

The Bees handed another starting role to Nigeria striker Frank Onyeka, while Algeria forward Benrahma was also given a start by West Ham to face his former club.

Ahead of the game, Benrahma had scored three goals for the Hammers – in the 4-2 win against Newcastle United, the 4-1 win against Leicester City, and the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

He had managed 597 minutes from seven appearances, while last season, he raked in 1388 minutes from 30 appearances and only managed to score one goal – the away game against Brighton & Hove Albion – which ended 1-1.

Onyeka, who joined the Bees in the summer from FC Midtjylland, had featured in all but one of the fixtures so far this term.

The Super Eagle had only missed Brentford’s draw at Aston Villa due to Covid-19 but he had started three Premier League games, coming off the bench in the other two.

In the Carabao Cup, he was a second-half substitute against Forest Green Rovers before playing 71 minutes of the team’s 7-0 victory over Oldham Athletic last midweek.

Benrahma was wasteful for West Ham, his first chance coming in the 26th minute when he failed to connect a cross from Michail Antonio, and in the 41st minute, he smashed the ball towards goal from the edge of the penalty box, but his effort flew inches wide of the right post.

Another good chance for the Algerian came in the 50th minute after he stood over the free-kick and opted to take it himself, sending it towards the top of the net only for goalkeeper David Raya to dive and make a save.

But Brentford had to wait until the added minutes to score the winner, and it was Wissa who smashed the ball home past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for the vital three away points.

Meanwhile, no player has scored more goals for Brentford in all competitions this season than Wissa (five), with his two Premier League goals both coming in the last 10 minutes of games to alter the result (equaliser against Liverpool in the 82nd minute, winning goal today in the 90th).

Issa Diop, who is also eligible to play for Morocco through his mother and for Senegal through his father, was an unused substitution for West Ham, same as DR Congo defender Arthur Masuaku.