Winning VPL, FA Shield Cup key for Simba SC's transfer plans - Masingiza

The official says the main aim now is to bag titles and book a place in the continental showpiece again next season

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa has revealed the concrete transfer policies of the club going into the next season.

Simba have been linked with a number of players both from and outside the country but Mazingisa has stated the main priority is to win the Vodacom (VPL) and the FA in order to attract great players.

“It is true our squad has some areas that need to be strengthened and as the management, we have concrete plans on how to go about and find solutions to them. But we are not in a hurry,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

“We have so many names of players from different places but this is not the time to talk about the issues as our focus is mainly on defending the league title.

“We aspire to lift the title for the third time in a row and again go on and represent the country in the Caf .

“I think if we will also win the FA Shield Cup, as it is one of our main objectives of the season, it will help us attract good players with the capability of challenging on the continental front.”

The administrator also spoke about the need of signing high calibre players and retaining the ones whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

“I believe we have a good plan which is not only revolving around signing good players but also looking at extending the contract of those players whose contracts are ending soon,” concluded the official. “We want to accomplish both so as to increase the competition within the club.

“It will help us have an even better side next season.”

Before football activities were halted due to coronavirus issues, Simba were leading at the top of the table with 71 points.