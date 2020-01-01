Wincate Kaari: Yanga Princess sign Harambee Starlets defender

Kenya’s starlet is the second to make a recent move across the border after her teammate Bertha Omita signed a deal with Simba Queens

Harambee Starlets defender Wincate Kaari has completed a move to Yanga Princess.

The starlet became the second Kenyan player to join the Women's after Bertha Omita joined Simba Queens last month.

The former Gaspo Women FC and Thika Queens defender has been a regular member of the national team and is the latest to get a new home since a dominant performance in the Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup in December.

Kaari’s Yanga arrival comes with reports emerging that Kisumu Starlets are not keen to release Omita join Simba Queens although she has already agreed and signed a deal with the Tanzanian champions.

Meanwhile, Yanga head coach Zlatko Krmpotic has revealed confidence with the senior men's team especially the new players that were signed.

Krmpotic will lead Yanga in a new season that fans are looking forward to seeing them win at least silverware after missing them altogether last season.

Yanga have failed to wrestle the league title from Simba in the last three occasions.

“All our new players are professionals and are experienced having played in big matches. I believe as the league will be going on, they will be getting better and better,” the former Zesco United coach told Mwanaspoti.

“They will also get to understand how I want them to play with time. It will be important for them to use their experience and quickly understand our new playing style and tactics.

“We want them to prove their capabilities, as shown elsewhere, here at Yanga. I have great faith in the team. I know it is not going to be easy for the players to gel quickly given that 14 are new ones.

“The time ahead is short but we are going to use at least a week to work on areas we think are our weak points. But in order to make a team function fully, effectively and in unity, it needs no less than a month.

“But for now, they will need to be disciplined on and off the pitch but of course, the important thing is to fight for the club.

“What I am promising at Yanga is just discipline as that has been my guiding principle.”

The 27-time league champions will face Tanzania Prisons during matchday one at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on September 6.