Wilson determined to be a 'Liverpool player' having made his allegiances clear at Old Trafford

The Wales international is currently out on loan at Derby, with that spell including a memorable strike in a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester United

Harry Wilson is determined to be a “Liverpool player”, with a loan spell at Derby having seen him make it clear where his allegiances lie during a memorable outing against Manchester United.

The 21-year-old playmaker was allowed to head out of Anfield in the summer of 2018 on a season-long agreement.

He was tied to a new five-year contract before a deal was struck that allowed him to form part of an ambitious project being pieced together by Frank Lampard at Pride Park.

Wilson has impressed during his time at Derby, alongside fellow youngster and Premier League hopeful Mason Mount of Chelsea, and is convinced that he has a future on Merseyside.

He told the Daily Mail: “The main focus this season is to get promoted with Derby.

“But Mason's goal is to play for Chelsea and my goal is to play for Liverpool. I have always felt like a Liverpool player. Everything is going along the right path.”

Wilson has already become the youngest player to represent Wales at senior level when making his bow as a 16-year-old against Belgium in October 2013.

He is now seeing regular football at Derby and has recorded 10 goals and two assists in the Championship this season.

A notable strike was also delivered during a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester United in September, as he crashed home a spectacular free-kick.

Wilson said of that effort, which saw him celebrate by holding five fingers up to the home support in reference to Liverpool’s collection of European Cup triumphs: “I didn't realise the goal at United was as good as it was because I went off celebrating.

“It wasn't until I was on the bus on the way back here that I watched it on Twitter and saw the movement that I had got on it. With it being at Old Trafford made it even more special.”

Article continues below

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was among those left impressed by an eye-catching outing at Old Trafford and the German has remained in contact with Wilson throughout his time at Derby.

“He dropped me a text to tell me he'd watched it and he was delighted with the performance - and the goal!” Wilson added on his dealings with those back at Anfield.

“A couple of weeks ago there was another message saying, 'Good result, good goal - keep going'. When you get those texts, it is a massive boost. You know you aren't forgotten.”