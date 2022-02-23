Wilshere will 100% return to Arsenal, says Arteta after midfielder joined AGF Aarhus

Mikel Arteta has said that Jack Wilshere will “100 per cent” return to Arsenal in a coaching capacity.

The midfielder spent 10 years in the Gunners' first team after coming through their youth ranks, with injuries playing their part in an exit from the Emirates in 2018.

After subsequently spending time with Bournemouth and West Ham, the 30-year-old is now lacing up his boots for AGF Aarhus in Denmark.

What was said?

Asked if Wilshere would return to north London some day as a coach, Arteta told a press conference: “One hundred per cent. I think everyone at the club would be willing to open the doors for him and try to find a role for him that would work for everybody.

“I think that will happen naturally in the future.”

Words of encouragement

Having spent time as a free agent since the end of last season, Wilshere had the opportunity to train with Arsenal while he decided whether to hang up his boots in favour of pursuing a coaching career or continue the search for a new club.

Now on the books at AGF, Arteta offered the former England international some words of encouragement.

He said: “Well, first of all, thank you for what he’s done all the time with us. It’s been great to have him, and I think I’m speaking on behalf of everybody and the club, it’s been absolutely a pleasure to have Jack back.

“To enjoy watching him play next to us, to have him around, the inspiration that he is for all the young people. Hopefully we can help him - we have helped him a little bit as well - because he had some doubts with what to do, whether to start coaching or continue playing.

“I think this group of players have given him again that necessity to experience - on a daily basis - how magnificent it is to feel like a football player, and I think he wants to experience that again.

“We wish him the best of luck.”

