Willian offers Chelsea future hint as contract runs down towards free agency

The Brazil international will see his current deal expire in the summer of 2020, but he has reiterated how much he is enjoying life at Stamford Bridge

Willian has once again hinted that he would be willing to commit to a new contract at , with the Brazilian stating his desire to take in many more appearances for his “dream” club.

The South American forward has reached the 300 mark when it comes to outings for the Blues.

He has spent six years in west London, being a regular under a number of different managers.

Willian has, however, entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Stamford Bridge and will become a free agent in the summer of 2020 if no fresh terms are agreed.

He continues to suggest that is open to extension talks, with the 31-year-old telling Chelsea’s official website when reflecting on his time in : “I always believed I could play so many games. I had to believe.

“It’s difficult to achieve this number, especially when you play for a big club like Chelsea because there are many, many players that are fighting for the same position. It was a challenge for me.

“In football you have to prove yourself every day, in every game. When you stop doing that you have to stop playing. You have to prove it to yourself as well. I have done that.

“I have been here already for six years, I have had different managers, different players in the squad, and I was proving every training session, every game, that I can play many, many years for this club.

“I think I have improved a lot. Every game you can learn from. Then after every game you ask yourself ‘What have I done well, what have I not done well?’ I always want to continue improving.

“Now I’m very proud to reach this number, and I hope for 300 more to come!”

Willian, who joined the Blues from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, added: “To achieve this number for this club is unbelievable. It was my dream to come to play for Chelsea. I always wanted to play for this club.

“I had this affection with this club since they made an offer for me when I was at Shakhtar. I started watching the games and supporting this team.

“I loved the name, ‘Chelsea’. The colour blue. And then I had the chance to play at Stamford Bridge for Shakhtar.

Article continues below

“When I stop playing, my name will be there. No-one can cross it off. I feel proud of that.”

Willian has been impressing this season as an experienced head in Frank Lampard’s young squad.

His ability and know-how is considered crucial to the Chelsea cause, with it expected that discussions regarding a new deal will be opened as talk of interest from afar begins to build.