Williams will overtake Shaw at left-back for Man Utd - Spector

A former Red Devil, who played in the same position, foresees the younger man being the long-term solution at the club

The emergence of Brandon Williams at will spell the end of Luke Shaw’s career at Old Trafford, according to Jonathan Spector.

The former United States international once patrolled the left side of the defence at United as Shaw and Williams do now, and he thinks the former will play a key role in his team-mate's development before being replaced by the younger man.

Williams is just 19-years-old, and has made just nine appearances so far after breaking through this season, but he’s done enough to convince Spector he deserves an opportunity to show he can be the main man for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the future.

“He looks a very good player but I think he is one of those that needs time in the team and time out of the team," Spector said, speaking exclusively to Compare.bet.

“I don't think that you can rely on him for a whole season just yet, that is a lot to put on a young player.

“I think that Luke Shaw will take on that role of helping to nurture and develop Brandon Williams, although they are in direct competition for that spot.

“Ultimately I think that Brandon will overtake him, but I don't think that will be this season, it might be next season, that is done really well since making his debut.”

Shaw’s time with the Red Devils has been marred by injuries, and his track record leads Spector to believe he can’t be relied on in the long-term.

“He has really struggled with his injuries and I don't know that Luke Shaw can be relied on to play a whole season,” he went on, before adding that neither Shaw nor Williams are the answer right now.

“At the moment, I wouldn't say that either player is the person to go and play 30 or 40 games a season, I think it's too big an ask for either of them.

“One because of injuries and the other because he is too young and hasn't had that experience of doing it.”

Spector has been impressed with new right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but thinks the former man needs to improve the attacking side of his game.

“I think he has done really well, and his one on one been really good,” the ex-Charlton Athletic man said of the 22-year-old.

“I'd like to see him contribute and provide more to the attack, but I think defensively he has done really well. His pace, his strength and his one on one defending has been really good.”