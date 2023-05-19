Will Man Utd sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently? Erik ten Hag coy on transfer plans as midfielder’s loan nears its end

Erik ten Hag chose to not give away future plans regarding Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer ahead of Bournemouth clash.

Ten Hag discussed Sabitzer's future

Bournemouth clash ahead

Looking to finish the season strong

WHAT HAPPENED?

With the end of the season approaching, Erik ten Hag provided important updates regarding the future of one of the players ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth. Ten Hag spoke about the future of Bayern Munich loanee, Marcel Sabitzer.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Ten Hag addressed the situation of Sabitzer, who is currently on loan from Bayern Munich. “We will see but it's not our main focus, the main focus is Bournemouth,” said the Dutch manager on if he plans to sign Sabitzer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

The Red Devils plan on building on the current season under Ten Hag by signing reinforcements in the right areas. They are looking to sign midfielders and Sabitzer with a season under his belt under Ten Hag seems like a less risky option. The Austrian midfielder found a lease on life at United and has proven to be a valuable squad player. United have been linked with multiple midfielders across Europe.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Manchester are placed fourth in the league standings and they are currently in a top-four race with Newcastle United and Liverpool. The Red Devils are three points behind third-placed Newcastle and a point above fifth-placed Liverpool, but United have a game in hand. The Red Devils will take on Chelsea and Fulham in their final two league games before facing off against cross-city rivals, Manchester City, in the FA Cup final.