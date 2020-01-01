'Will Man Utd get Man City's 2018 Premier League title?' - Mourinho jokes about rivals' punishment

The coach wondered if Manchester City's breach of Financial Fair Play rules would result in him being awarded another title

Jose Mourinho jokingly questioned whether 's two-season European ban for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations could end up giving him another title.

UEFA announced the sanction for City, as well as a €30 million (£25m/$33m) fine, on Friday for "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016".

The reigning Premier League champions criticised the process and announced their intention to appeal the suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It has since been reported that City could be stripped of their 2014 Premier League title but Mourinho opted against making an extensive evaluation of UEFA's decision after 's 3-2 win over on Sunday.

However, he quipped he would be more interested if a chance arose for the side he led to second in 2017-18 to be retrospectively awarded the crown claimed that season by City.

Pep Guardiola's team finished that campaign with a record 100 points, 19 more than United amassed in second.

Mourinho said: "My view is that I didn't lose one single minute analysing what UEFA and FIFA have to analyse.

"If I go into that analysis I have to ask if the team that finished second in 2018 is going to be champion, yes or no? That would be interesting. But jokes apart, I just wait calmly."

Should the sanction on City remain in place it would mean the team that finishes fifth in the Premier League this season would earn qualification.

Spurs assumed that position thanks to Son's 94th-minute winner at Villa Park, but Mourinho acknowledged there is plenty of competition.

"I don't think about fourth or fifth, I just think about doing the best we can, getting the most points we can, the best position we can and at the end of the season we will see where we are," he said.

"Because maybe we are sixth or seventh and then it doesn't matter if the fifth goes to the Champions League, so we have a big fight.

"You could see [on Saturday] first against the last [ ], you could see today Villa fighting to stay in the division and us fighting for the top positions, how difficult it was.

"This is the Premier League. So when we speak about the fifth, I think , , Manchester United, , , everybody looks to the table and they say 'we can do it' and they can, so it's going to be very hard."