Will Magereza FC give Lwandamina’s Azam FC a reprieve in the Shield Cup?

The Ice-cream Makers have been on a faulty run in the Premier League as they have only picked eight points from their last nine games

Azam FC will be up against Magereza FC in the at the Chamazi Sports Complex on Saturday as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Since parting ways with Aristica Cioaba for poor results, the Ice-cream Makers will hope to get a win in the third round of the domestic competition.

After Cioaba left, George Lwandamina was appointed but his reign has failed to pick up speed with wins in the . They had a 1-0 loss to Mtibwa Sugar, and a 1-1 draw against JKT recently.

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) condemned them to a 1-0 defeat before going down to Yanga with the same margin. The Yanga loss marked the end of Cioaba’s reign before the former Zesco United head coach was appointed.

Lwandamina started with a 1-1 draw against Biashara United before recording a stalemate against league debutants Gwambina FC.

The third game ended with yet another draw after the Caf Confederation Cup participants Namungo FC earned a point with a 2-2 draw.

The last league game also saw the Ice-cream Makers pick a point after a 2-2 result against Ruvu Shooting. The Shield Cup home match, therefore, gives them an opportunity to fight for a win; a result that has been quite elusive.

Meanwhile, Namungo will entertain the Green Warriors in their respective Shield Cup game as they fight to progress and maybe surpass the achievement made in the last tournament. They sailed all the way before falling to Simba in the final but earned a continental slot for the first time ever.

Another Premier League side that will be in action is Mtibwa Sugar as they will face off with the Division Two side Geita Gold on Sunday.

Simba, the reigning champions, will be up at home against Maji Maji FC on Sunday. It will be the first domestic duty for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi since taking part in the Caf first round against Platinum FC of Zimbabwe where they were defeated 1-0 in Harare.

The Premier League went into a recess to allow the Shield Cup games to be played as well as to release players to the national team for the African Nations Championship tournament in .