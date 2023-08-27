Will Kylian Mbappe stay? Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gives his verdict on PSG striker's future

PSG and Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma had his say on team-mate Kylian Mbappe's future after a summer filled with transfer speculation.

Donnarumma comments on Mbappe's future

Mbappe scores a brace against Lens

Set to stay at PSG despite links to Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Following PSG's 3-1 win over Lens in Ligue 1 and the return of World Cup winner Mbappe to the side, the Euros winner, Donnarumma gave his thoughts on the future of the French forward. The 2017 Golden Boy winner scored a brace in the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a pleasure to play with Kylian, it's fantastic. Will he stay? Yes, yes, for sure, for sure," said the Italian goalkeeper on Mbappe's future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French superstar was linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid but despite all rumours the 24-year-old has decided to continue at PSG. He has one year left on his contract and if he doesn't sign an extension, the former Monaco star will be negotiate with clubs in the winter market and leave for free next summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Parisians have a big game against Lyon in Ligue 1 on September 4th.