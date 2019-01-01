Wilfried Zaha to make early Crystal Palace return from Cote d'Ivoire duty
Wilfried Zaha is expected back in England today after being released by Cote d'Ivoire as he is yet to recover from a hamstring injury.
Despite still being injured, Zaha travelled for international duty after being selected for games against Rwanda and Liberia.
He had sat out their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Watford on March 16 with a hamstring strain before leaving for the national team camp four days later.
According to Evening Standard, Palace’s medical staff were in constant contact with Zaha and their Cote d'Ivoire counterparts during his time away.
The 26-year-old was eventually forced to watch from the stands as in-form Lille winger Nicolas Pepe led the Elephants to a 3-0 victory over Rwanda in their final 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in Abidjan on Saturday.
The former Manchester United man will also play no part in Tuesday's friendly against Liberia as he is expected to back in England on Monday.
Crystal Palace continue to sweat on his fitness ahead of weekend's tie against Huddersfield Town.