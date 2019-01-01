Wilfried Zaha makes Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has named Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha in his Premier League Team of the Week.
On Sunday, the 26-year-old Ivorian found the back of the net as Palace shocked Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.
The result helped Roy Hodgson’s men bounce back to winning ways and saw them climb to the 12th spot in the league standings.
Following the impacts of Zaha in the encounter, Shearer has included him in the list of his best players over the weekend with Everton manager Marco Silva named as coach of the side.
Others on the list include Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Bernardo Silva, Everton trio of Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne and Gylfi Sigurðsson.
Newcastle United’s Paul Dummett and teammate Ayoze Perez as well as Brighton’s Shane Duffy, Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum complete the list.
Here's who impressed @alanshearer over the weekend...— Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2019
No surprise that @NUFC feature heavily! 😉 pic.twitter.com/rH9SOQcXDC
Zaha has scored nine goals in 31 league appearances this season. He will hope to continue with the impressive performances when Crystal Palace host Everton on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the winger will look forward to playing a key role for Cote d’Ivoire in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Egypt in June and July.
The Elephants are in Group D along with South Africa, Morocco and Namibia.