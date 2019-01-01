Wilfred Ndidi wants clinical Leicester City against Crystal Palace

The Foxes last won a game in New Year’s Day and the Nigeria international has charged his side to work harder for a change in fortune

Wilfred Ndidi has urged to be more clinical in front of goal when they take on in Saturday’s game.

Claude Puel’s men have gone six games without a victory since their 1-0 win over on New Year’s Day, including last weekend’s defeat to Hotspur at Wembley.

The poor run has seen the King Power Stadium outfit drop to the 12th spot in the log after gathering 32 points from 26 games.

And the 22-year-old, ranked as the fourth best tackler in the elite division with 86 tackles, has charged the team to work harder in order to end the unimpressive performance.

“We always try our best, and sometimes it doesn’t go our way,” Ndidi told club website.

“We can’t sit back and let it get us down, we just try to work hard and move forward.

“The most important thing is to try and convert our chances at the right time. I think if we convert more chances, we go up in the game and it’ll give us more confidence to go forward throughout the game.

“That’s the other important thing, getting points from games. If we get points from games, it gives you the edge to actually move toward the top.

“Because of the quality of players we’ve got, we just need to work hard and look forward to the next game.”

Ndidi has made 26 league appearances for Leicester City this season, helping them to keep seven clean sheets and scoring twice.