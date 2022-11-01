'The door is open' - Wiegman confirms Hampton remains absent for Lionesses due to 'personal issues' but insists she could return in future

Sarina Wiegman has explained that 'personal issues' continue to keep Hannah Hampton out of contention for her England squads.

Hampton absent again from England squad

Dropped by Aston Villa at weekend

Follows reports of behavioural issues

WHAT HAPPENED? Wiegman was asked about Hampton, who again missed out on the Lionesses squad despite being present as they won the European Championships over the summer. The Dutch coach explained that personal issues resulted in her first absence in September, and has maintained the same reasoning ahead of their final friendlies of the year.

WHAT SHE SAID: Speaking in a press conference following the Lionesses' squad announcement, Wiegman explained her omission: "Actually, the same reason as I said in September, nothing’s changed."

Asked to confirm if it was to do with personal things she needed to work on, she responded: "She still has to do that, that’s something I would not like to comment on."

When then asked if there was a chance for the Aston Villa goalkeeper to return down the line, she stated: "The door is always open. When players perform and perform consistently for their club then they have a chance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hampton has also lost her place as Villa's undisputed number one this season, due to injury and the form of fellow stopper Anna Leat. After it was confirmed that she had been dropped from her club's matchday squad over the weekend, she defied orders to stay away from the game and watched from the stands. It has since been reported that behavioural and attitude issues are the reason for her England absence.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The goalkeeper released a statement amid speculation.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAMPTON? Having been dropped by Villa manager Carla Ward in 'the best interests of the team', it remains to be seen when the stopper will return to action for her club.