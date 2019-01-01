Why Zimbabwe, not Bafana, could be COSAFA’s best bet at the Afcon

Could the Warriors be the region’s best hope for a strong showing in Egypt later this year?

Teams from the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations have endured mixed fortunes during the 2019 qualifying campaign.

Angola, Namibia and Madagascar, for the first time, have qualified for the continental showpiece, while eight of the region’s sides are out of the running.

Of these, Zambia are the biggest shock, with the Chipolopolo wholly failing to build on the promise of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign and missing out completely despite having been pooled into a fairly favourable group.

The hopes of three nations hang in the balance, with Lesotho, and Zimbabwe’s fates to be decided on Sunday.

The trio all have their destiny in their own hands; minnows Lesotho would progress with a win, and a draw would be enough if fail to beat already-qualified in Dar es Salaam.

For Bafana Bafana, the permutations are even more straightforward; they will advance if they avoid defeat against Libya in Sfax, .

On the field, however, things will be particularly testing for Stuart Baxter, who must rely on some qualities that they haven’t typically demonstrated during the campaign to date if they’re to reach .

This clash in North Africa—where Bafana have a mixed record—requires intelligent game management, experience and poise, defensive resiliency and clinical finishing to take the few chances that come their way.

The southern African giants have had criticism aimed at them in each of these areas during the campaign.

Baxter has complained about his inexperienced squad, and the absence of Itumeleng Khune through injury certainly compounds this situation ahead of this decisive qualifier.

Defensively, South Africa have excelled during the qualifiers to date—conceding just once in five outings—but they’re a weaker prospect at the back without Khune.

Similarly, several of the national side’s key defenders—including captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Sifiso Hlanti—have been part of a backline that have capitulated notably in recent weeks.

The Clever Boys’ defence has been found wanting as their title challenge has slipped away, with the trio all delivering showings that have exposed their vulnerability. Wits haven’t kept a clean sheet since early February, conceding 11 in their last six.

In terms of clinical finishing, Bafana wouldn’t even be in this situation if they’d taken their chances against both Libya at home, and the Seychelles away.

Somewhat embarrassingly, Baxter aimed some blame at the artificial turf in Victoria for that latter stalemate—a miserable 0-0 against a team ranked 189th in the world—but those comments were put into sharp context when Libya dispatched the same team 8-1 at the same venue.

South Africa’s attacking prowess will be further weakened by the absence of Keagan Dolly to injury, although Lars Veldwijk has been restored to the fold to give Baxter a significant Plan B going forward.

Should Bafana fall on Sunday, then they will only have themselves to blame. They’ve missed open goals—both figuratively and literally—en route to the Afcon, failing to build on the promise they demonstrated with that victory over Gernot Rohr’s back in 2017.

Libya, now, represent an ominous prospect for Baxter’s troops as they look to qualify for only a second Afcon—they were hosts in 2013—since 2008.

While South Africa’s status as the regional powerhouse is not at stake, their status as COSAFA’s best bet at the Afcon finds itself under severe jeopardy on Sunday.

Even if they do progress, then they may not be the region’s most promising prospect to enjoy a deep run at the biennial continental showpiece.

Despite being pitted in a tricky qualifying group containing both Congos plus Liberia, Zimbabwe have negotiated their challenges well and are in pole position to progress when Group G comes to a conclusion on Sunday.

The Warriors, who won the COSAFA Cup in 2017 and 2018, have taken eight points from their five games to date, losing just once, and currently lead the pool.

Not only that, but they also have a home game against the group’s bottom-placed team—Congo-Brazzaville—in Harare on Sunday to decide whether they reach or not.

The on-field challenge awaiting Sunday Chidzambwa’s side is easier than that facing Bafana, although they find themselves in exactly the same boat as their regional neighbours—a win or a draw would be enough to progress.

They could even qualify with a defeat providing Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo draw in Kinshasa.

Team Zimbabwe look elite in their 4May clobber, excellent decision by somebody to take the riskier choice and go for the double-breasted suits! pic.twitter.com/lw4m4jUmEa — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) March 23, 2019

Zim have been one of the unsung success stories of the African game in recent years; they ended an 11-year absence from the Nations Cup to qualify for the 2017 tournament, and won over many admirers with a series of attacking showings in Gabon even if they fell at the first hurdle.

They were unable to build on that promise during the World Cup qualifying programme after being expelled from the tournament for failing to pay former coach Jose Claudinei.

However, they’ve made amends since, and have demonstrated a greater resiliency during this qualifying campaign.

With Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat starring in attack, they defeated the DRC away and took a point from the Republic of Congo in Brazzaville, while taking four points from the two Central African rivals in front of their own fans.

The tone was set in their opening qualifier, a comfortable 3-0 demolition of Liberia in Harare, and the only setback was a 1-0 defeat by the same opponent in Monrovia in November, denying them the chance to qualify with a match to play.

Chidzambwa built his reputation as a coach upon his defensive organisation, and this quality, allied with Zimbabwe’s natural attacking talent, has forged a heady combination.

One concern for Zim is the absence of midfield lynchpin Marvelous Nakamba, but even without him, the Warriors have enough across the park to down the Diables Rouges.

The team have an extra incentive too; as outlined by vice captain Ovidy Karuru, they’re playing for the victims of Cyclone Idai, which devastated parts of Zimbabwe and Mozambique earlier this week.

"It's unfortunate that our fellow Zimbabweans had to die that way,” he told journalists, as per All Africa.

"It really hurts us and, as the Warriors, we will not only donate to those who were affected, but we will play for the deceased as well.

"We cannot afford to lose the match and fail to qualify for the AFCON finals. I am very sure all those who perished want us to make it to Egypt,” he added. "We cannot afford to do them a disservice.

"We are going into the match knowing full well that we need to play a role to, at least, reduce the pain which is troubling the nation.”

A spot as the region’s golden hope in Egypt may await Zim if they can avoid any slip-ups in Harare on Sunday, whether or not Bafana join them.