Why Zahera will stay in Tanzania despite being sacked by Yanga SC

The Congolese coach has explained the reason he wants to stay in Dar es Salaam despite being sacked by the club

Mwinyi Zahera has revealed he will stay in despite being axed by Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The Congolese coach was shown the exit door on Tuesday moments after the team failed to reach the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup after losing to Pyramids FC of .

But despite parting ways with the Tanzanian giants, who went on to name former player Boniface Mkwasa on an interim basis, Zahera now says he will stay in Tanzania where he plans to open a football academy to upgrade youth players of various age categories ranging between 9 to 14 years of age.

“I will travel to DR Congo to take up national team tasks ahead of the upcoming Afcon qualifiers match and thereafter, I will return back here in [Tanzania] since I have suddenly fallen in love with this country,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

He insisted even though his businesses are run in DR Congo where he owns Restaurants and Bars, he cannot enjoy life there.

Commenting on Tanzanian supporters, Zahera said most fans love teams and not football such that when their team loses a match, they complain.

“I have come to realise here, most supporters only want to see victories and when the team loses, they start complaining a lot something which is not right,” Zahera continued.

“Football is a game of chance whereby sometimes you can play a good game but fail to score while your opponents despite being overwhelmed, can have one chance on the target and use it well by scoring.”

Asked why he let go of the team’s top striker, Heritier Makambo who joined Guinea’s Horoya FC at the time when he was needed most, Zahera disclosed Makambo was offered good money which nobody could have managed to match.

“The president of Horoya FC came here to witness the U17 Afcon finals and during his stay, he had a chance to see video clips of [Makambo] and he loved him a lot.

“He [Horoya president] asked to meet Makambo and asked him how much he was being paid at Yanga. Makambo cheated by doubling the amount which was fine to the Horoya president and he then bought his remaining contract at Yanga. That is how the deal materialised and everyone was surprised with the amount he was offered.”