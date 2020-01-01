Why Yanga SC are yet to name permanent captain under Krmpotic

The Jangwani giants have been rotating the armband between three players in last three matches played in the league

Young Africans (Yanga SC) are yet to name a permanent captain since the departure of midfielder Papy Tshishimbi.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) star was among the 14 players released by the Jangwani giants at the end of last season after the team failed to win silverware.

New coach Zlatko Krmpotic, who took over from fired Luc Eymael, has been rotating the armband in the last three Mainland matches with Deus Kaseke, Haruna Niyonzima, and Lamine Moro taking turns leading the side.

A source within the club has now revealed Krmpotic is still weighing up the performance of his players, which is the reason why he is yet to name a permanent captain for the side.

“The coach is looking at having a captain who will be able to lead the side and the coach is also yet to make a decision because he is still rotating the squad and not all the players are assured of playing time,” the source is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Though the coach is yet to pick the captain, he has settled for Niyonzima and Moro to continue wearing the armband and either of them could have it when he makes his final decision.

“The coach has maintained the captaincy is a big role for any club and he wants to be assured of the player who will take it, whether he is good enough and ready for the task.”

The source continued: “The coach is also looking at a player who can speak more than two languages – English and Swahili and at least

"French, it is because the team is built around players from across Africa.”

When reached for comment on the delay to name the captain, Yanga vice-chairman Frederick Mwakalebela said: “That is not the work of the office, it falls under the technical bench headed by Zlatko, our work is to make sure the team is well prepared and ready for assignments.”

Yanga are currently in Morogoro, where they are scheduled to take on Mtibwa Sugar in a league match at Jamhuri Stadium.

Yanga started the season with a 1-1 draw against Prisons, then beat Mbeya City 1-0 and followed it up with another.