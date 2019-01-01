Why TFF will be forced to alter fixtures for Tanzanian league once again

The league organisers will be forced to adjust top-flight fixtures once again after Caf changed the dates for Chan finals

The Board (TPLB) will be forced to alter fixtures for the Mainland Premier League, after the change of dates for the 2020 (Chan) finals.

This follows the decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to change dates for the Chan finals from January to April.

According to Daily News, the decision was approved in a Caf Executive Committee (Exco), held on Thursday in Cairo and chaired by Caf president Ahmad Ahmad.

Following the decision, the tournament to be held in will be hosted from April 4 to 25, 2020.

In other key decisions in regards to competitions, the Caf Super Cup between Tunisian side Esperance and Egyptian giants will take place on February 14 in Doha, .

For the first time in 2021, three clubs from Africa will play in the Fifa Club World Cup – the first, second and third place winners of the Caf 2020/2021.