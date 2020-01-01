Why Tan Cheng Hoe should stay as head coach of Malaysia senior national team

The numbers and performances are saying one definite thing - that FAM should keep TCH at the helm of Harimau Malaya.

The time has come for Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to decide on the future of Tan Cheng Hoe as his contract will be coming to an end later in 2020 and there's only one acceptable outcome - to keep him on!

This will be the second time in Cheng Hoe's tenure as the head coach of the senior national team that his contract is up for discussion after the first time at the end of 2018, following a magnificent run.

Back in December of 2017, he had been promoted to the position after the dismissal of Eduardo Vingada after a string of defeats marred the Portuguese's time with Harimau Malaya that culminated in a meek exit from the 2019 qualfiers.

In 17 matches that Cheng Hoe took charge in 2018, Malaysia won eight matches, drew four and ended up on the losing side five times. A run that saw Malaysia rising seven spots in the FIFA rankings to end 2018 in 167th spot.

FAM promptly offered the former head coach a contract extension with his Key Performance Index (KPI) geared towards the 2023 Asian Cup qualification as well as reaching the final of the 2020 AFF Championship.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that this year's edition of the AFF Championship has been postponed until 2021, effectively limiting Cheng Hoe's metrics down to one single competition - the Asian Cup qualification.

Even the qualification that is held jointly with the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, has been grind to a halt because of the aforementioned deadly virus but as it stands, Cheng Hoe's record makes for a very positive outlook.

Overall in 2019, Cheng Hoe presided over the team in 13 matches with nine wins and four defeats - a 22% win increase over the same period a year before. In that period, Malaysia rose another 13 places in the FIFA rankings.

More importantly, Malaysia sits in second spot in Group G of the joint qualifiers ahead of both and United Arab Emirates ( ) with more than a fair chance of making it through to the third phase of the World Cup qualification process.

There were disappointments along the way, losing to Singapore in the Airmarine Cup as well as having to accept another defeat in Hanoi at the hands of in the qualifiers but there were arguably more positives than negatives.

Having only managed to eke out two draws against in 2018, Cheng Hoe improved on that by defeating the War Elephants in 2019, against a far superior Thai squad at that.

UAE were given a grand old scare at Bukit Jalil National Stadium before managing to overturn the situation but the neutrals would count Malaysia as being very unlucky to have lost that one.

The improvements also comes in the shape of the players with Cheng Hoe giving opportunities to the younger generation like Nor Azam Azih and Syafiq Ahamd with both becoming a fulcrum of the senior team now.

The 52-year-old has also managed to integrate the more experienced ones like La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Brendan Gan and Mohamadou Sumareh into the side, while at the same time keeping a real harmony within the side.

2020 is a complete write-off because of a situation beyond Cheng Hoe or FAM's control but does not change the fact that under the former, there's a wave of new hope among the fans on the national team again.

In a media briefing last Friday, FAM's general-secretary Stuart Ramalingam stated that the governing body has every intention to continue with Cheng Hoe - something which very few Harimau Malaya fans would diagree!