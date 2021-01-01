Why Simba SC's Onyango feels disappointed after AS Vita Club victory

The Kenya international has further expressed his disappointment after conceding a goal in Africa

Harambee Star Joash Onyango has welcomed Simba SC's progression to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

With a game to spare, Wekundu wa Msimbazi managed to make it to the last eight. Their 4-1 win over AS Vita ensured they finished top of their group. In the game played on Saturday, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama, and Larry Bwalya scored for Mnyama as AS Vita found the back of the net with Zemanga Soze's effort.

It was the second time the Tanzania Mainland League champions were making it to the quarter-finals in the competition, and the first one for the defender after several failed attempts while at Gor Mahia.

"It feels good to advance to the next stage of the competition and being my first time it is special," Onyango told Goal on Sunday.

"Getting in the latter stages of the competition guarantees you a chance to play against the best teams in the continent. As a player, I have an opportunity to play against the best players as well.

"We are happy to have secured our place in the last eight, but we know we have a job to finish when we will play the defending champions Al Ahly."

The 28-year-old has further explained why he is hurt by the goal conceded against the Congolese side despite a healthy win.

"Our target as defenders was to ensure we finish the group stage with a clean sheet," Onyango revealed.

"However, it did not happen and we feel disappointed for not achieving our target. But everyone played well, it was a deserved win for us and now we can start preparations for the next assignment."

Mnyama are on 13 points from the five games they have played. They have won four of those, with one ending in a draw. Simba have managed to score nine goals and conceded just one.

Defending champions Al Ahly are second on eight points after they were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom-placed Al Merrikh. They have won two games, managed as many draws, and lost one.

They have scored 10 goals and conceded five.