Why Simba SC are playing two friendlies during international week - Vandenbroeck

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have planned two matches to test their new signings ahead of the league's resumption

Simba SC have scheduled two friendly matches to keep the team fit ahead of the resumption of the Mainland .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have organized two build-up matches against Ndanda FC on October 13 and Mlandege Zanzibar from Zanzibar on October 17 to gauge the players in camp after the league took a break for international matches.

Despite sending five players to the national team, currently preparing to face Burundi in a friendly at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, Simba still moved to residential camp to continue with training.

“I will use the matches to test the quality of the players in camp, so it is a good move to organize the matches,” Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck told Goal on Saturday.

“I want the players to remain fit and it is prudent to be involved with friendlies, I requested for the office to give me two matches and I am happy they have done exactly that.”

Simba have started their title defence on a high note winning four matches from the five played, with one match ending in a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

They were also due to face their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) after the international break but the derby was pushed to November 7.

Meanwhile, Yanga have also explained why they are involved in friendly matches despite it being a Fifa international break.

Yanga official Antonio Nugaz has said they are working round the clock to build a strong side hence the decision to play friendly matches.

On Friday, Yanga played against Mwadui FC in a match they won 1-0 courtesy of a Michael Sarpong strike.

“We signed over 14 players after releasing the same number and it is better we keep the new players busy so that we can continue to build a strong team,” Nugaz is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We also want our fans to come in large numbers and watch the boys in friendly matches, it is a good chance for them [fans] to know and understand their new players.”

Like their rivals Simba, Yanga have also managed four wins from their first five matches with the other ending in a draw.