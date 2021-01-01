Why Ruvu Shooting coach Mkwasa is pained after Simba SC game

The tactician is keen on helping the administrative side avoid being dragged into the relegation zone

Ruvu Shooting head coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa has conceded the red cards given to his goalkeeper Abdallah Rashid and Juma Nyoso in the 3-0 loss to Simba SC have badly dented his plans in the Tanzania Mainland League.

At the CCM Kirumba on Thursday, John Bocco scored twice while Chris Mugalu found the back of the net once to ensure the visitors emerged as the winners.

As a result, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have now won five consecutive league games as they look to retain the title.

The administrative side have four games to conclude the season and they need at least six points to be sure of their place in the top flight.

"We made mistakes against Simba and it is the reason why we were punished," Mkwasa, who has coached Taifa Stars as well, said.

"The first goal we conceded was as a result of concentration lapses and even the second goal happened because of indecisiveness. But we are planning ourselves to ensure we perform well in the remaining four matches.

"The absence of Nyoso and Rashid have really spoiled my plan considering the fact that they are dependable players. Key for my team owing to their experience, but I have to work with those available."

The experienced tactician remained hopeful of avoiding being dragged into the relegation battle.

"There is a big battle to continue pushing for wins owing to the points we have," Mkwasa continued.

"We have four matches remaining and the advantage is that they are at home and so we will not have much pressure. As a coach, I will give my best to ensure we don't drop into the relegation zone to play the relegation/promotion play-offs."

Ruvu Shooting are now in the 10th position after playing 30 matches. They have won 10 matches, while seven games have ended in a draw while 13 matches have been losses.

They have scored 29 matches and conceded 32 and as a result they are on 37 points.

Gwambina FC, who are making their debut, and Mwadui FC are in the last two positions with 31 and 19 points, respectively.