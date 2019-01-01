Why Rainbow Laces are about so much more than just colour

It might appear to be a small gesture, but every footballer that dons rainbow laces can play a big role in making the sport more inclusive

At a time when society feels increasingly divided, sports like football have a unique ability to bring people together from all walks of life.

That’s why it’s so inspiring that we’re seeing more and more sports and clubs come together each year to support Rainbow Laces. This is a campaign that’s simply about making sport everyone’s game, ensuring that all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people can enjoy and be part of sport.

Now, you may be reading this and wondering why something like Rainbow Laces is even necessary? There are more LGBT athletes and fan groups out there than ever before, so isn’t the job done?

As much as I would like to say ‘Yes’, we know the reality is many LGBT people have poor experiences when they take part in sport, whether through abuse, discrimination or unhelpful stereotypes.

Our research found that more than two in five LGBT people (43 per cent) think public sporting events aren’t welcoming spaces. While one in 10 LGBT people (10%) have been discriminated against while exercising or taking part in group sport.

This is not to say progress isn’t being made. On the contrary, really – there’s a huge number of committed LGBT people and allies across sport who want to see attitudes change.

In fact, more than half of British people (58%) believe it’s important anti-LGBT language is challenged at live sporting events. People want to do more to kick discrimination out of sport and that’s hugely important.

Not only that, but recently we’ve seen some great examples where athletes are stepping up and challenging anti-LGBT abuse.

Just over a week ago, Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop made headlines for reporting homophobic abuse he experienced during a game at Tranmere. test cricket captain Joe Root also famously challenged anti-LGBT language he heard during a game against the West Indies team in February this year.

While these might seem like only small acts of support, they are indicative of a wider cultural shift that’s happening in sport. It’s also important to remember what something like this might mean to a young LGBT person who loves football, but doesn’t know if they’ll fit in. Seeing someone wearing rainbow laces or taking a stand to show that anti-LGBT language has no place in sport could be life-changing for that young person.

It is this power we’ve tapped into to turn a pair of shoelaces into a symbolic display of solidarity and support for LGBT people in sport.

Still, we know attitudes in sport need to keep changing to make a place where everyone feels like they can participate.

Every one of us who cares about sport and equality has the power to play our part in making this happen. Whether that’s by wearing a pair of rainbow laces, challenging homophobic, biphobic and transphobic abuse, or getting involved in the campaign itself with your local club or sports team. Working at a community and personal level is essential to changing hearts and minds. Here we can build greater awareness of the challenges facing LGBT people and show others how they can make sports more welcoming.

The more of us that come together - whether that’s players, fans, clubs or governing bodies – to stand up for equality in sport, the sooner we kick discrimination out and make sport everyone’s game.