'Why not?' – Xavi backs Neymar to return to Barcelona while eyeing managerial role

The Brazilian winger and former Spanish midfielder have linked with a return to the Camp Nou in recent months

great Xavi hopes Neymar returns to Camp Nou, saying he had "no doubts" over the forward's quality.

Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to the LaLiga giants nearly three years after leaving the club for .

Xavi saw no reason why the international would not return, saying his former team-mate was among the world's best.

"Why not? Soccer-wise I have no doubts and I have lived with him in a locker room and he seems to me a great person," the Al-Sadd coach told DjMariiO in a YouTube interview.

"He was a professional here in Barcelona and would make a difference.

"Then there is the social, bureaucratic issue. I don't go there. But on the field he is among the five best in the world."

Another player Barcelona have been linked with a move for is star forward Lautaro Martinez.

Xavi praised the international's quality, saying: "I like him. Who doesn't?

"He stands out well, he gives depth, he plays space, with few spaces. Barca does well when interested."

Xavi said he is still dreaming of becoming Barcelona boss one day, seeing himself as a capable coach.

The Al-Sadd boss was linked with the job earlier this year when the giants sacked Ernesto Valverde, before they turned to Quique Setien.

Xavi, 40, said taking over at Camp Nou remained a dream and he is increasingly confident about his coaching abilities.

"I don't know why people see me like this, but I am proud and I like it," he said

"Now that I have tried as a coach, I see myself as capable and it is an illusion, a dream to return to Barcelona.

"I have already said it on many occasions, I consider Barca my home, it is my life.

"I am in an apprenticeship. I am learning a lot as a coach here in . Obviously, training for Barca are big words, you have to see it clearly, be very prepared.

"It is all a process and I hope that someday I can arrive."