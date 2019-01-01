'Why not?' - Podolski discusses potential Bundesliga return

The former Arsenal forward believes he can still play in the German top-flight and has not ruled cutting short his time in the far east

Lukas Podolski has suggested he could return to the Bundesliga despite approaching the twilight years of his career at 33.

Former Arsenal forward Podolski now plies his trade in Japan with Vissel Kobe, but his contract has just one year left to run.

And the former Germany international does not see why he could not still perform in the Bundesliga were he to move back.

"Why not? I still dare to play in the Bundesliga," Podolski said at a charity match.

"I'm healthy and I feel completely fit and I want to play for a few more years."

Podolski's former club FC Koln were relegated to the German second-tier at the end of last season, but look poised to make an immediate return by earning promotion this season.

Pressed on whether he could re-join his old side, where he scored 86 goals and recorded 42 assists across 181 appearances, Podolski said: "I'm often asked, but I do not want to repeat myself every day."

He also spent time with Bayern Munich, making 106 appearances for the German giants.

The World Cup winner did not rule out a stay with Vissel Kobe either, having joined from Turkish side Galatasaray in 2017.

"I have a contract this year and I'm feeling really good in Japan, so I think that in June, July, I'll be back with my club. Let's see what happens."

Podolski hit 12 goals and notched eight assists in 44 appearances in all competitions in Japan, helping his side to a 10th-place finish in the J-League.

He, along with star team-mate Andres Iniesta, who joined in the summer from Barcelona, will be hoping to haul the side closer to last season's runaway leaders Kawasaki Frontale, who won the league by 12 points and finished 24 ahead of Podolski and co.